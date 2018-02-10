Nadine shows her sexy side, James sings with Sam and Brett, Sarah G's number, and more

Published 1:31 PM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – JaDine fans were not disappointed on Friday, February 9, as James Reid and Nadine Lustre brought tons of energy to their rEVOLution concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Fans screamed as the two emerged onstage with the G-Force dancers for their opening number.

Nadine did a sexy white-shirt love dance number as James performed.

Sarah Geronimo also came to support the duo. Sarah and James are currently filiming the movie Miss Granny.

James also showed his swag moves during his time entertaining the audience.

The show wouldn't be complete without the duo's squad – Brett Jackson, Sam Concepcion, and Kiana Valenciano.

Nadine also had her solo time. She also performed her new single, "St4y Up."

Multimedia Princess @nadine #Jadinerevolution #LoveRulesJaDine A post shared by VIVA ARTISTS (@vivaartistsagency) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:48am PST

Congratulations @james and @nadine! #rEVOLutionTheJaDineConcert A post shared by Andrei Suleik (@andreisuleik) on Feb 9, 2018 at 9:45am PST

The duo ended the concert with a wedding-themed performance.

James and Nadine gave their fans a big night to remember. – Rappler.com