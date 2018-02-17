The concert lasted only a little more than an hour, but it was more than one could ask for – for the time being, at least

Published 10:38 AM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Only about half of the venue was occupied, but it didn’t matter. All the halls of the World Trade Center in Pasay combined is a lot of space to occupy, especially on a Wednesday night, and if you’re talking about the exuberant and loyal fans of a niche band.

Some faces in crowd were familiar: chef, social media star, and celebrity husband Erwan Heusaff; filmmaker Quark Henares; designer Mich Dulce; Sandwich and the Eraserheads’ Raimund Marasigan; and comedienne and singer Tuesday Vargas, who would later into the set, shout for everyone to hear an impassioned “I love you” to the performers on stage.

Somehow, you know what to expect from a concert of The xx: Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim harmonizing, singing their hearts out as they strum and pluck away, with Jamie Smith whipping up a rhythmic frenzy on his board, and all 3 of them coalescing to deliver a taut, no-frills set.

There are no theatrics or elaborate visuals on an LED screen to expect – all you have are this talented trio and their music, which is more than enough. It’s not stripped down, it’s just the way it is; evocative and dreamy, yet rhythmic and tight.

It’s dark when the 3 set foot on stage, but their silhouettes give away their identities and the crowd screams out all the anticipation they’ve been keeping in. Lights on stage go up, and The xx opens the show with "Dangerous," the first track off the band’s latest album I See You, which is being promoted on this tour.

The infectious intro to "Islands" make people scream even louder; the song has been a crowd favorite since it was released as part of the band’s eponymous debut album. People sing along in perfect tune, all the way to "Say Something Loving," another new track from I See You. The song calms the audience a bit since it’s a slow one; there are screams but you can see people closing their eyes, intently listening.

The audience settles into the familiar again with "Crystalised," then slides into newer territory with "A Violent Noise." They take an emotional turn with "I Dare You," singing in unison all the way to the chorus with as much feeling as one can imagine, perhaps taking their cue from Millie Bobby Brown’s performance in that coming-of-age music video.

The crowd evidently loved the band, it was felt in every sung lyric. At one point, Oliver says into the microphone, “Manila, you’re my favorite,” perhaps blown away by the consistent response from the crowd.

In between new songs such as "Replica," "Performance" and the catchy and oh so danceable "On Hold," The xx revisited older hits such as "Infinity," "Shelter," and the smash hit "VCR."

Just when the audience had gotten all powered up with "On Hold," The xx shifts into a more relaxed vibe with "Intro," the first track from the band’s groundbreaking debut. Everyone falls into the trap, seemingly lost in a trance, swaying and bobbing their heads to the flow of the music without a word.

Beautiful endings are always bittersweet. Watching and listening to Romy sing "Angels" is always a memorable, moving experience. "They would be / As in love with you as I am," she sang, and you would have felt as if you've felt same exact emotion she did when she wrote the song.

The concert lasted only a little more than an hour, but it was more than one could ask for – for the time being, at least. A show in Manila by The xx is like a an intermittent love affair; it’s fleeting but immensely memorable and satisfying; so even if you know it’s going to be a while before the next one, you’re still excited and willing to wait. – Rappler.com