Jill Tan Radovan was pregnant or just had a baby every time Incubus came to town. Tonight, she finally gets to watch them again, but not without some trepidation

Published 12:00 PM, February 17, 2018

It’s true. I have a secret fear of Incubus – not the mythological male demon, but the celebrated rock band I’ve been listening to for a very long time.

I remember watching Incubus' first ever concert in the Philippines in 2004. I enjoyed it even if I was 6 months pregnant and stood during the whole concert, as it was held at the CCP Open Grounds.

I never got to see Incubus perform live again after that, because its succeeding shows in Manila throughout the years would coincide with either a delicate pregnancy or preoccupation with an infant after having given birth.

This is why I feel uneasy whenever there’s news of an upcoming Incubus concert in Manila. It's either I'm pregnant or I had just given birth every single time they'd perform here. It’s twisted, but I’ve somehow associated the band with having babies. At some point, I even considered naming one of my children after Brandon Boyd.

So imagine my horror when I learned that Incubus would be coming back for yet another show.

The long wait

After recovering from initial shock and paranoia over yet another pregnancy, I realized that there is nothing to fear. I am certainly not anticipating and my youngest child is already 3-years-old.

It's my chance to finally see Incubus perform live again after so many years! My eldest child is already 13 – it’s been that long since I saw them last. Maybe I should bring my son to the concert, too.

In 2004, the band was on tour to promote A Crow Left of the Murder....The album was a chart-topping success, having debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Prior to A Crow Left of the Murder..., Incubus had released 4 studio albums, and 2 others after it. Fungus Amongus (1995), S.C.I.E.N.C.E. (1997), Make Yourself (1999), Morning View (2001), Grenades (2006), If Not Now, When?(2011), and 8, which was released only last year and is currently being promoted on tour.

That’s a total of 8 studio albums – apart from 3 EPs – in close to 3 decades.

Essential Incubus playlist

While we continue to welcome new material from the band, there are just songs that we will always listen to and will never tire of.

Megalomaniac is arguably the most popular track from A Crow Left of the Murder..., but not necessarily the best one. Talk Shows on Mute, Here in My Room and Sick Sad Little World might even be better.

Make Yourself is the album that propelled the band to mainstream success. It contains timeless hits such as "Stellar," "Drive," "Pardon Me," and "I Miss You."

"Drive" is the band’s breakthrough single, but "Stellar" – the song every girl on the planet and in outer space wished Brandon Boyd would sing to her – is arguably the most popular hit. "Pardon Me," on the other hand is the first single from Make Yourself and one of the strongest singles from Incubus’ discography. "I Miss You" is practically a ballad, even more romantic than "Stellar."

Morning View, the follow up album to Make Yourself, spawned quite a few memorable hits as well, such as "Wish You Were Here," "Nice to Know You," "Warning," and "Are You In?"

As much as I am excited to listen to Incubus perform songs from 8 live for the first time, I feel the need to hear the 12 songs I’ve mentioned performed at the concert as well. I’ve waited 13 years – surely that’s not too much to ask.

If these songs aren’t part of your playlist yet, you have to listen to them now. – Rappler.com

Catch Incubus live on Saturday, February 17, 8pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Tickets are available online through Ticketnet , at regular Ticketnet outlets or by calling 911-5555. Ticket prices are P6905, P5905, P3905, P1905, P1005 plus service charge.