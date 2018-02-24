Are you ready for the biggest OPM music fest in the country?

Published 11:05 AM, February 24, 2018

Brace yourselves for the biggest, loudest, and most anticipated gathering of homegrown acts in the country. On top of bringing together OPM’s most sought-after live acts, Rakrakan Festival also offers a number of activities to enjoy, all in one event. Here’s what you can expect, and some tips on how to survive – and of course, enjoy – Rakrakan.

1. Get plenty of rest before the festival and line up early.

Last year’s festival drew 25,000 patrons, and organizers are expecting even more to attend this year. So make sure you’ve had enough rest before going to the venue, so that you would have enough energy to rock with thousands of people.

Gates open at 12 noon. Go to the venue earlier if you want to be in front of the line –many humans would want to get in first, like you do.

2. Wear comfortable attire and bring change of clothes.

Temperature is predicted to be at 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday, February 24, the day of the festival and it’s going to be sunny with 59% humidity. Imagine yourself under the scorching heat from noon till late night with a huge flock of music fans. And if you’re extra passionate about seeing your favorite bands on stage, chances are you’ll be jumping and head-banging as they perform which will probably leave you exhilarated but sweaty. An extra shirt – or two – will come in handy.

3. Wear sunblock. Bring a mat and an umbrella, too!

It won’t hurt to protect your skin from the sun’s UV rays. If you suddenly get tired and need to take a nap, the mat and the umbrella would be very useful.

4. Take note of the bands you want to watch, and of their respective stages and schedules.

Over 120 acts will be performing on 6 different stages. If you don’t want to miss the performances of your favorite bands, be informed of their schedules and keep track of the time. You can check the schedules here.

5. Be open-minded to hearing music from acts – and under different genres – that you haven’t seen in Rakrakan before.

As much as you’re excited to see Rakrakan favorites such as Mayonaise, Slapshock, Gracenote, and Brownman Revival perform, keep your eyes peeled and your ears ready for acts you haven’t seen and genres you’re not accustomed to.

The Tropa Stage has been added to this year’s festival. This new stage will feature bands such as Freestyle, Side A ,and South Border; some acoustic acts; as well as Hip-Hop artists Gloc 9 and Loonie.

6. Up for a challenge? Check out the skateboarding and cycling events, and join the competitions, even.

Skateboarders and riders can join skateboarding, BMX, and fixie competitions to showcase their finest tricks and win prizes. Show your best run, track stand, and longest skid, among others. Don’t forget to bring your own helmet.

7. Bring cash but keep your money in a safe, secure place.

Going around an enormous venue and having so much fun will definitely get you hungry. Bring cash so you can buy food and drinks from over 40 food stalls and two food trucks. You can’t bring in your own food and drink, by the way.

Bring extra so you can score merch from over 70 homegrown brands.

8. Get a VIP ticket if you want to rub elbows – and take selfies – with your favorite rockstars.

A VIP Ticket entitles you to meet-and-greet opportunities with your favorite artists, access to the VIP areas, DSLR access, a Rakrakan official shirt, merch, and other freebies. You get to enjoy priority lanes and VIP portalet access.

9. Don’t bring anything that you might end up leaving at the gate.

Naturally, firearms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics, sharp and pointed objects that may be used as weapons are not allowed; neither are metal chains, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vape, lighters, flagpoles, batons, sticks, pepper spray, and laser pointers. Big backpacks, big bags, and luggage will be denied entry, as well as plastic and glass bottles. You can’t bring a DSLR unless you have a VIP ticket, and drones are not allowed at the venue. As mentioned earlier, food and beverages bought outside the venue will not be allowed in the event.

10. Drink responsibly and be in your best, fun-loving behavior.

Bouncers, police officers, PDEA personnel will be present. Police watch towers and K-9 units will be at the venue as well. Enjoy the music, have fun, and don’t do anything that will get you apprehended.

Rakrakan Festival: Pinoy Muna! will be held on Saturday, February 24, at the Aseana City Concert Grounds in Parañaque. Tickets are available via SM Tickets or at the gate. – Rappler.com