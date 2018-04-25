Mark your calendars, EXO-Ls! The show is on Saturday, April 28!

Published 8:11 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A year after their successful EXO’rDIUM concert tour, the 9-member Korean-Chinese boyband EXO is back to rock Manila for their fourth concert tour, 'The ElyXiOn,' this Saturday, April 28 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The group – with members Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun – peaked popularity in the Philippines after their EDM single "Ko Ko Bop" went viral as a challenge in 2017. (READ: Beginner's guide: Why EXO is out of this world)

Recently, EXO was named part of Forbes Korea's 2018 Top 40 Korea Power Celebrity list and was awarded a commemoration medal by Korean national mint.

What to expect?

EXO will bring their heaviest production to date, complete with multiple LED screens, motion-capture system, moving laser lighting, and stereoscopic stage design.

Known for their awesome choreography and bopping music, the boyband is set to perform their top hits from their latest album The War. Its carrier single "Power" became the first K-pop song to be part of the highly anticipated Dubai Fountain show.

If the group's Singapore leg is any indication, the Manila show setlist will likely go like this:



EXO-Ls are excited

Their fans, called EXO-Ls, have been all around social media in anticipation of the upcoming concert.

Despite not being able to buy tickets, some said they'd still support the group by flocking outside the concert grounds as #TeamLabas or at home as #TeamBahay.

Whether you are excited about the stage design, the glow sticks, or the banners – surely EXO will showcase their most exhilarating performance yet.

Here are some tweets from the fans:

