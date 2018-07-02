Manila will be one of the stops in the Asian leg of the '2018 Continue Tour'

Published 11:07 AM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino iKONICS, brace yourselves. The K-pop group is coming to Manila!

In a Monday, July 2 post on their official Facebook page, Korean boy group iKON confirmed that Manila will be one of the stops in the Asian leg of their first world tour, the 2018 Continue Tour.

Other stops in Asia include Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

The group's world tour will kick off in Seoul on August 18. The dates for their Asian leg have yet to be announced.

Seven-member group iKON made their debut (in the K-pop world, that's when they're formally launched as an act) in 2015 under YG Entertainment, the same agency of K-pop groups BIGBANG, 2NE1, WINNER, and BLACKPINK.

Check this page for concert details and ticket prices. – Rappler.com