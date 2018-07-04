The Philippines is one of the stops in the Asian leg of WINNER's '2018 Everywhere Tour'

Published 3:37 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Another YG Entertainment act is coming to Manila in 2018!

On Wednesday July 4, at 4 pm Korea time, WINNER announced on their official Facebook page that Manila is one of the stops in the Asian leg of their 2018 Everywhere Tour.

WINNER fans, collectively known as Inner Circle, know the significance of the number 4 since the boys came back as a 4-member group in 2017.

Aside from Seoul and Manila, other stops in Asia include Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

This announcement comes just two days after K-pop group iKON, also from YG Entertainment, revealed they will be coming to Manila for their 2018 Continue Tour.

WINNER, composed of Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu, made their 2018 comeback last April 4, when they released their second studio album, Everyd4y. (WATCH: K-pop group WINNER drops music video for 'Everyday')

Last May, the 4 members visited El Nido, Palawan, and even took selfies with lucky fans.

After winning a reality survival program, WINNER made their debut in 2014 as a 5-member group under YG Entertainment, the same agency of K-pop groups Big Bang, 2NE1, and BLACKPINK. Member Nam Tae-hyun left the group in 2016 and started his own band, South Club.

Check back on this page for concert details and ticket prices. – Rappler.com