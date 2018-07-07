The Gospel artist kicks off his 5-part concert series in the Philippines

Published 5:14 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Gospel artist Don Moen performed on Wednesday, July 4 in Manila, kicking off his 5-part concert series in the Philippines. Other stops on his tour include Iloilo, Cebu, Pampanga, and Laguna.

There was a palpable fervor at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the crowd waited with anticipation for the show to begin. Moen started the show with the song "Our Father," and concertgoers sang along in earnest, as they did for the rest of evening.

Addressing the audience as if at a worship service, Moen embodied the grace of a pastor sharing the words of the Lord while giving an outstanding musical performance.

Moen was accompanied by outstanding musicians in their own right: Lenny LeBlanc on guitar and vocals, Chris Springer on keys, Jason Foster on bass, Chris Graham on guitar, and Tim Newton on drums.

Before singing "Painter of the Sky," Moen asked the crowd, "Have you ever seen the sunset over Manila Bay?"

He then went on to explain how the song was inspired by the iconic sunset, and how he wrote it from his hotel room overlooking the bay. "I hardly ever sing this song, but because we're in Manila tonight, I think I'm gonna try it," he said.

With the emotional lyrics tugging at everyone's heartstrings, fans responded with tears and jubilation, even standing with their arms lifted to the heavens.

Moen performed an array of songs from his extensive catalog, with the venue echoing numerous crowd favorites such as "Give Thanks," "Thank You Lord," "Arise," "I Want To Be Where You Are," "Love Came Down," "How Great is Our God," "Hiding Place," "Above All," "Deeper In Love," "Shadow In Your Light," "Treated Her Right," "Mi Corazon," "He Never Sleeps," "Still," and finally, his most well-known song, "God Will Make A Way."

Moen's Manila concert was a wonderful evening of inspirational music, touching stories, and Scripture. This legend of the genre certainly lived up to his reputation. – Rappler.com