K-pop boy group Wanna One visits Manila as part of their final world tour

Published 5:00 PM, September 03, 2018

"One Sound. One Heart. One Dream." were words that flashed on the screen at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 1 before Wanna One stepped onstage and started their momentous show.

Those words certainly mean a lot for the fans and the boys themselves, who were in town for their world tour.

The crowd was in high spirits as Wanna One performed their opening song, "Burn it Up," with their captivating choreography and charismatic stage presence. After the opening, they performed "Never," a hit from their survival show Produce 101, as well as their debut song "Energetic."

After a few songs, the group finally greeted the audience and introduced themselves individually.

Saturday's concert saw Wanna One performing not just as a group, but also as units and solo performers.

During the first half of the show, Hwang Minhyun performed a solo dance while blindfolded, while Bae Jinyoung's solo dance introduced their unit’s performance. Park Jihoon and Park Woojin also had their own dance breaks.

For the show's second half, Kang Daniel performed his poetic solo dance as an outro for "Beautiful," while Kim Jaehwan sang a solo intro of "I'll Remember," a song from their album 0+1=1 (I Promise You).

Ong Seongwoo and Lee Daewhi also had their moments as solo performers before their unit's performance. Jisung performed as a DJ, Lai Kuanlin performed "Freaky Friday," and Ha Sungwoon danced to "We Don't Talk Anymore."

During their group performance of the song "Always," the boys were in for a surprise as Filipino fans lifted up banners to show Wanna One Philippines' fan project.

In the middle of the song, the group let their fans sing with them. The crowd in the arena turned emotional, with everyone singing their hearts out with Wanna One.

Aside from the banners, Filipino fans prepared another fan project: during Wanna One's performance of "Gold," everyone's lightsticks turned into the color gold.

Wanna One members also confessed their love for PH Wannables – in Tagalog.

Daehwi started the confession by saying, "Gusto kita (I like you)."

Seongwoo followed with: "Wannable, akin ka na lang. Akin ka na lang (Wannable, be mine. Just mine)."

Jisung sang a song from the hit Korean drama Descendants of the Sun before saying, "Wannable, akin ka! (Wannable, you're mine!)"

Jihoon didn't miss his chance to express his love, saying "Ikaw ang mahal ko (It's you who I love.)"

Jaehwan also sang "You Are My Everything" from Descendants of the Sun.

Woojin tried saying pickup lines to woo fans.

Fans screamed as Kuanlin said "Wannable, baby ko (Wannable, my baby.)"

Sungwoon charmed the fangirls by saying "Wannable, aking sinta (Wannable, my darling)."

Kang Daniel said "Wannables, akin ka (Wannable, you're mine)," making the entire arena scream.

"Ikaw ang mahal ko (You are my love)," was Jinyoung's line as he pointed to all the fans.

Last but not the least, Minhyun said "Wannable, akin ka (Wannable, you're mine)."

The group also performed "Kangaroo," "Wanna Be," "Twilight," and "Nayana," another hit song from Produce 101.

Right after performing "Nayana," the group talked to their fans and expressed how grateful and proud they are of fans who stayed with them throughout their journey, from Produce 101 until their Wanna One days.

Leader Jisung said: "I thank my members for touring with me for 3 months, and the staff. The most important person in this tour are the Wannables. Thank you so much for letting us shine."

The crowd was still energetic even if the show was already nearing its end. Wannables sang a birthday song for Kuanlin's upcoming birthday, and Ong Seongwoo led everyone in greeting Kuanlin a happy birthday.

Wanna One performed two more songs before ending the show: "Light," from their latest album, and "I.P.U," a song dedicated to Wannables.

During their last song, Wanna One really interacted with their fans from every side of the arena. They showed off their huge smiles and waved to Filipino Wannables who will surely cherish and remember the concert for a long time.

This is Wanna One's first and last concert in the Philippines, as the group is set to disband by the end of 2018. Following their Produce 101 success, Wanna One visited the Philippines in 2017 for a fan meeting. – Rappler.com