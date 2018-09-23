Pinoy Playlist 2018 is a 6-day musical festival featuring that runs during two weekends in October

Published 9:30 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - It's been said that music is a universal language – we Filipinos will surely attest to this.

OPM has always been a collective way of sharing our “Filipino-ness” through the stories of different generations – and the BGC Arts Centre is here to celebrate that this 2018.

For 6 days in October this year – from October 11 to 13 and October 18 to 20 – the BGC Arts Center will launch a landmark festival called ‘Pinoy Playlist 2018: Ito ay Atin, Sariling Atin,' the first in a planned annual music festival curated by Ryan Cayabyab, Moy Ortiz, and Noel Ferrer.

The festival will showcase a variety of musical genres, styles, and performers.

“The BGC Arts Center is passionately committed to create and celebrate Filipino stories of creativity and there is nothing like music to inhabit those stories. We applaud the passion and work of our curators and the over 100 Filipino musicians and production teams who finely tuned into the Pinoy Playlist idea and contribute to the evolving tapestry of Pinoy music,” BGC Arts Center Head of Content Maria Isabel Garcia said.



102 performers from different genres will be performing during the 6 days.

“At the end of the day, nothing compares to coming together to experience the rich tapestry of homegrown Pinoy music,” Cayabyab said.

Tickets for Pinoy Playlist 2018 go from P330 to P2,250 and are now available at all TicketWorld outlets and website at www.ticketworld.com.ph. Early bird rates are until September 30, 2018.

The BGC Arts Center is located at 26th Street corner 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. – Rappler.com

For more information, visit www.bgcartscenter.org. You may also email info@artsatbgc.org