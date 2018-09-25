The Hashtags, Ben&Ben, Gloc9, Shanti Dope, Moira, KZ Tandingan, and Bamboo – here's what you missed

Published 7:30 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Crowds were already swelling as early as noon at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last September 20 as "freenetizens" – freenet subscribers – gathered to experience OPM’s best via a one-of-a-kind digital concert extravaganza dubbed Freeniversaya.

Freeniversaya is Voyager Innovations’ way of celebrating freenet’s 3rd anniversary as well as a way to thank all its users for being engaged and loyal freenetizens for the past three years.

Digital All the Way

Freenet users were able to redeem their desired concert tickets by using their points in the freenet shop. These are points that they have earned once they complete in-app missions which include visiting sites, downloading apps, as well as referring their friends to freenet.

Paying for food and drinks was also a breeze thanks to quick and seamless cashless transactions with PayMaya QR. Members of #TeamBahay were not left out as they were also able to enjoy the concert via Facebook Live.

The best of OPM

The concert proper kicked up with a very energized performance by Hashtags.

Indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben took us on an ethereal journey with their hit songs that were "oh so tagos sa damdamin."

Gloc-9 took us down memory lane while Shanti Dope kept things fresh.

Moira serenaded the crowd with her heartfelt renditions.

KZ Tandingan kept the party going well into the late hours.

And Bamboo rocked the night away.

Just the beginning

Freenet did not just want to give its subscribers a free experience, but a rewarding one as well.

With this Freeniversary concert as just the beginning, the company is looking forward to bringing in more partners and experiences inside the app. Freenet has just recently launched the “Netzee Hour” which is a free limited-time daily access (7pm –8pm daily) to Smule app without data charges exclusive to Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers.

Expect more surprises from freenet in the coming months!

FREENIVERSAYA: A FREEnet Concert was hosted by Luis Manzano and Kaladkaren Davila, and directed by John Prats. – Rappler.com