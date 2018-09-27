This will be the iconic 90's boy band's first reunion tour together in 20 years

Published 10:30 AM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – They heard you, Filipino fans! Get ready to throw it back to the 90’s, because your favorite Canadian pop-rock-country boy band is coming back to Manila and Cebu in November.



It's been almost two years since the Moffats' Farewell Tour in Manila, which only brought Scott, Bob, and Clint along and not Dave. Luckily, this time, all four boys are coming together after 20 years to bless fans once again with iconic musical blasts from the pasts.

With their hit songs like “I’ll Be There For You," “Miss You Like Crazy,” “If life Is So Short," “The Girl of My Dreams," and many more sing-along jams, expect intense nostalgia from the famous 90's boy band that night.

Their upcoming reunion tour is happening on Friday, November 30, 2018, 8 PM, at the Kia Theatre (which will be renamed the New Frontier Theatre after October 1), and on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Hoops Dome Arena in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Tickets will be available at all TicketNet outlets starting Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 10AM.

The all-seated show’s ticket prices are as follows:

VIP M&G - P10,000 (The VIP M&G tickets include a M&G photo opportunity with The Moffatts and a pre-signed tour poster.)

VIP Seated - P6,000

VIP Balcony - P5,000

Orchestra - P4,000

Balcony - P3,000

For more information, you can visit the Midas Promotions Facebook page here. – Rappler.com