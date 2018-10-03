It's the singer's second time to perform at the music festival

Published 4:41 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino vocal powerhouse Morissette Amon will be representing the Philippines at the Asia Song Festival Wednesday evening, October 3.

This year's two-day festival is the 15th edition of its kind, with the theme “Asia is One” this year. Popular Korean musical groups Wanna One, Seventeen, Red Velvet, and Momoland headline the festival.

Music-loving fans have flocked to the Busan Asian Stadium at Busan, South Korea since Tuesday, October 2, the start of the festival.

This will be the second time Morissette will be performing for the festival.



She is the first Filipino artist to have her own V-Live channel, a popular South Korean live video streaming service for celebrities. - Rappler.com

