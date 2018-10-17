Now you can jam to two of your favorite rock bands in one night!

Published 12:48 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – IV of Spades, the Filipino band that quickly rose to local music scene fame, sure isn’t holding back on their success.



Warner Music Philippines said on Tuesday, October 16 that the musical trio composed of Zild Benitez (bass/vocals), Blaster Silonga (guitars), and Badjao de Castro (drums), will be performing as the front act for American rock band Panic! At The Disco’s Pray for the Wicked concert tour in Manila on Saturday, October 20.

Even the band members themselves couldn’t help but share their excitement online.

Opening for one of my favorite bands ever https://t.co/Ti3QzGZyqd — Blaster Silonga (@Bsilonga) October 16, 2018

always had high hopes https://t.co/N1YVGQf7X0 — zild (@zildbenitez) October 16, 2018

The indie rock/funk band has been garnering musical recognition locally and internationally - they've just been nominated for Best Southeast Asian Act in the MTV Europe Music Awards, and have recently won two awards from this year’s MYX Music Awards and four from the 31st Awit Awards.

Catch IV of Spades and Panic! At The Disco live on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com