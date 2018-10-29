The well-loved singer-songwriter is bringing his Good Vibes concert tour to the Philippines on May 2019

Published 7:35 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Here’s a dose of good vibes: popular American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is bringing his Good Vibes concert tour to the Philippines in 2019.

The geek in the pink will be serenading Manila once again on May 8, 2019, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This is Mraz’s third time performing for his Manila-based fans. The first time was in 2013 and the second in 2014.

The long-awaited remedy to your Mraz fever? Tickets. They will be available starting November 24, 2018 at SM Tickets outlets nationwide or via their official website.

Ticket prices are as follows:

P9,500 (VIP Seated A)

P8,500 (VIP Seated B)

P7,000 (Patron Center)

P6,500 (Patron Sides)

P5,500 (Lower Box VIP)

P3,500 (Lower Box)

P1,800 (General Admission)

Jason Mraz is the talented Grammy award-winning artist behind the hit songs, "I’m Yours," "Lucky," "I Won’t Give Up," "The Remedy," "You and I Both," "Curbside Prophet," "Geek in the Pink," and "A Beautiful Mess."

He has released 6 studio albums since 2002. —Rappler.com