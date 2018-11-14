Catch your favorite OPM artists at For The Love of Leyte, a music and arts festival on November 30 to December 1

Published 6:00 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — OPM sensations Ben&Ben, Itchyworms, Ang Bandang Shirley, Bullet Dumas, Reese Lansangan, and other international and Waray artists like Kiko Bun, and Kulahig will be coming together for For the Love of Leyte, a two-day, non-profit music and arts festival for the benefit of Leyte.

For the Love of Leyte runs from Friday, November 30, to Saturday, December 1, 2018, at The Farm at Ginsiyaman, San Miguel, Leyte.

Not only will it be a fun weekend getaway for family and friends, filled with music, arts, and local crafts, the event also serves a noble cause — to pay tribute to Leyte's inspring recovery after Super Typhoon Yolanda's devastating effects five years ago.

Festival attendees will also get free access to a special Leyte trade fair and art workshops, where local craftsmen will offer hands-on lessons on boat painting, leather workshop, tuba painting, pottery making, and banig weaving, shedding well-deserved light upon the craft, talent and skill of Leyteno artisans and social entrepreneurs. —Rappler.com

For more details, you can visit the event's official Facebook page. Tickets are available through Mynila.