We LYSB!

Published 5:40 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — LANY loved their Manila fans so much — and vice versa — that the indie-pop trio made it a point to return to the Philippines a second time for their 7-month world concert tour in 2019.

Band members Paul Klein, Les Priest, and Jake Goss will be back on stage in Metro Manila on July 24, 2019 for a tour in support of of their most recent album, Malibu Nights.

The American pop band is known for their hit songs, "ILYSB," "Super Far," "Good Girls," and "Malibu Nights." LANY’s last visit in Manila was in 2017, where they performed on April 5 and 6 at the Araneta Coliseum, in Wanderland in March, and around select Ayala Malls.

Venue and ticket prices details have yet to be released. However, the band announced on their official website that general tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 16. —Rappler.com