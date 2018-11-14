The synth-pop trio will be bringing their Palo Santo tour to Asia

Published 5:35 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Now you don’t have to wait years and years for your favorite British electro-pop band to visit!

Years & Years will be bringing their Palo Santo tour to Asia, performing for their Manila-based fans for the first time on February 25, 2019, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, formerly known as Kia Theatre.

eeee so excited !! Asia we're coming for ya <3 <3 see you next year bby's pic.twitter.com/BmXnF1PDGH — Years & Years (@yearsandyears) November 12, 2018

The synth-pop trio composed of Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen was formed in 2010 and has made indie-dance pop airwaves since with hit bops, "If You’re Over Me," "King," "Shine," and "Eyes Shut."

Their first album Communion was released in 2015 and gained the number one spot on the UK Albums Chart. Their second album Palo Santo was released early 2018.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP 1 Standing - P4,500

VIP 2 Standing - P4,200

Loge - P3,500

Balcony A - P2,500

Balcony B - P1,250

Tickets will be available via TicketNet outlets and their official website starting Thursday, November 22. —Rappler.com