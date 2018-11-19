Enjoy 24 musical acts from November 24 to 25 at All of the Noise, a music fest featuring SOBS, Boy Pablo, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, and others

Published 4:16 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — If your music taste extends to all parts of the world – from Europe, Asia, and to our very Philippines – then All of the Noise 2018, a two-day music festival by The Rest Is Noise happening at Century City Mall, Makati City, is the weekend gig you can’t pass up.

From Saturday, November 24 to Sunday, November 25, this mini music show will be headlined by 6 international acts from both Europe and Asia: Boy Pablo, Elephant Gym, Phum Viphurit, Sobs, Cosmic Child and Yellow Fang.

Some of the country’s top OPM acts, hailing from both Manila and provinces, such as Mellow Fellow, Ben&Ben, IV of Spades, Tom's Story, tide/edit, Ang Bandang Shirley, Tandems'91, Sandwich, She's Only Sixteen, Cheats, Rusty Machines, Uprising, Buwan Buwan Collective, Jason Dhakal, Irrevocable, Tarsius, and Andy Chlau, will also be performing.

The program will run from 2:00 PM until 11:30 PM each day.

Day 1’s roster of musical acts is as follows:

Elephant Gym

SOBS

Cosmic Child

IV of Spades

Ben&Ben

Uprising+

Buwan Buwan Collective

Tide/Edit

Cheats

Jason Dhakal

Rusty Machines

Tarsius

Day 2’s acts are as follows:

Phum Viphurit

Boy Pablo

Yellow Fang

Sandwich

Mellow Fellow

Ang Bandang Shirley

Tandems’91

Tom’s Sotry

She’s Only Sixteen

Irrevocable

.FC

Andy Chlau

Over 3,000 attendees are expected at the event. FSL (Filipino Sign Language) interpreters will also be present during all of the festival's sets.

For those who’ve reserved tickets, the deadline for payment is until Tuesday, November 20, 11:30 pm. Paid tickets can be claimed on the day itself.

Day 1 tickets are available at the venue on Saturday, November 24 from 12 pm until tickets last.

Day 2 tickets are sold out. —Rappler.com

For more information, you may visit All of the Noise's official Facebook and Instagram accounts.