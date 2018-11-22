Patti and Jaya are set to perform in a concert entitled 'Christmas with Soul Divas' this December

Published 9:57 AM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two soul divas are set to hit the stage this December.



International superstar Patti Austin and the Philippines' very own Jaya will perform at a concert entitled Christmas with Soul Divas on December 6, 2018, at The Theatre at Solaire, and on December 9, 2018, at Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

In a press release, Jaya said she could not contain her excitement upon knowning she'll be singing with one of her favorite singers.

"I was just so excited to know that one of my inspirations was going to sing on the same stage with me. [It's a] dream come true” she said.



The two will have singer LA Santos as a special guest.

Patti, a Grammy-award winner is known for her songs such as "How Do You Keep the Music Playing," "Baby Come to Me," "All Behind Us Now," and "Through the Test of Time." – Rappler.com