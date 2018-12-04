The singer-songwriter is taking his 'Bloom' concert tour to Asia in 2019, with Manila as his fourth stop

Published 1:04 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Singer, songwriter, and actor Troye Sivan is paying his Manila-based fans another visit, and this time, he’s taking his Bloom concert tour with him.

Troye wil be performing for the country for the very first time on May 1, 2019.

His Manila stop is one of the 7 destinations on his Asia tour, which also includes Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Ticket prices and the final venue have yet to be announced.

The South-African born Australian singer is known for his singles, “Youth,” “My My My!," “There For You," “Fools," and "Dance To This." Since 2015, he has released two studio albums, Blue Neighbourhood and Bloom.

Troye's first time visiting the Philippines was in 2017 for a fashion campaign with SM Youth. —Rappler.com