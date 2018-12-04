The Irish rock band is returning to Manila a second time for a solo concert on February 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the Irish rock band will be happy to know that Kodaline is making its second visit to the Philippines for their first ever solo concert in Manila. The band's Politics of Living Tour 2019 will be taking center stage at the New Frontier Theater on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Ticket prices for the one-night show are as follows:

VIP Standing - P4,880

Loge - P3,750

Balcony A - P2,750

Balcony B - P1,500

Tickets will be available on December 12, 2018 via Ticketnet’s official website.

Kodaline, comprised of members Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May, and Jason Boland, is best known for their songs, “All I Want,” “High Hopes,” “Head Held High”, and "The One."

The band’s first Manila visit was in March 2018 as part of the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival’s line-up. —Rappler.com