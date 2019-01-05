The international music and arts festival on March 1 to 2 is gearing up for its 9th year with a new venue and a diverse lineup

MANILA, Philippines – All set for this year's Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival?

The international gathering of music, arts, culture, and tourism has a lot in store for this year's festival-goers, with its brand-new venue and list of music heavyweights.

After 8 years of hosting the gathering at the Malasimbo Amphitheater, this year's music fest will be held at the private nature reserve park of White Beach, Puerto Galera, on March 1 to 2.

The larger venue includes a jungle and a virgin beach, as well as more space to accommodate a bigger camp facility, new terrain stages, and more roaming space.

The Malasimboat party will also return with new DJ, Silent Disco.



Included in the 2019 music lineup are indie funk-rock band IV of Spades, keyboardist Anomalie, blues artist Ian Lofamia Band, Extrapolation, Robert Glasper, Danny Krivit, Ruby Ibarra, Laneous, and other classic OPM artists.

Up to 5,000 visitors visit Puerto Galera every year. The festival also ensures limited to no plastic use on-site.



Children ages 0 to 6 can attend free of charge, while tickets for 7- to 13-year-olds are at 50% off. Students, persons with disabilities, Puerto Galera residents, and senior citizens get 20% off on their tickets.

For further details on the event, you can visit Malasimbo's official site. Tickets are available for purchase on a separate website. – Rappler.com

