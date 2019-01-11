It's looking like a great year for music so far!

MANILA, Philippines – 2019 is going to be a good year and the upcoming concert scene in Manila is one of the reasons why.

Music-lovers and concert-goers have been excitedly saving up for the many top international artists making their way to Philippine shores soon, and who can blame them? 2019's concert lineup is looking very promising.

Which artists are you catching live this year?

January 2019

February 2019

BLACKPINK - February 2, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Josh Groban - February 22, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Years & Years - February 25, New Frontier Theater

February 25, New Frontier Theater

Kodaline - February 26, New Frontier Theater

March 2019

Maroon 5 - March 5, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Rita Ora - March 10, New Frontier Theater

May 2019

Troye Sivan - May 1, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Jason Mraz - May 8, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Lauv - May 20, Smart Araneta Coliseum and May 21, Waterfront Hotel Cebu

July 2019

LANY - July 24, venue unannounced

September 2019

The 1975 - September 11, SM Mall of Asia Arena

We'll be updating this list as more 2019 concert announcements come up. – Rappler.com