LIST: 2019 concerts in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – 2019 is going to be a good year and the upcoming concert scene in Manila is one of the reasons why.
Music-lovers and concert-goers have been excitedly saving up for the many top international artists making their way to Philippine shores soon, and who can blame them? 2019's concert lineup is looking very promising.
Which artists are you catching live this year?
January 2019
- Big Bang’s Seungri - January 19, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Momoland - January 25, Araneta Coliseum
- Taking Back Sunday - January 26, New Frontier Theater
February 2019
- BLACKPINK - February 2, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Josh Groban - February 22, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Years & Years - February 25, New Frontier Theater
- Kodaline - February 26, New Frontier Theater
March 2019
- Maroon 5 - March 5, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Rita Ora - March 10, New Frontier Theater
May 2019
- Troye Sivan - May 1, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Jason Mraz - May 8, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Lauv - May 20, Smart Araneta Coliseum and May 21, Waterfront Hotel Cebu
July 2019
- LANY - July 24, venue unannounced
September 2019
- The 1975 - September 11, SM Mall of Asia Arena
We'll be updating this list as more 2019 concert announcements come up. – Rappler.com