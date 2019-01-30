After 9 years, the music and arts festival will be changing venues to a private nature reserve near Puerto Galera’s White Beach

January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival is returning for another year of music and island magic – this time, in a bigger venue closer to the sea.

In previous years, the festival was held at a natural amphitheater in the foothills of Mount Malasimbo in Puerto Galera – a steep, sometimes bumpy jeepney ride away from the island's main town.

The original venue, surrounded by lush greenery, was undeniably beautiful and offered amazing views, but as many previous festival-goers will know, once the music and the vibes kick in, it's impossible not to miss the salt water and sea breeze (which is also why the legendary Malasimbo boat parties made sense – and they're also coming back this year).

For the festival’s 9th this year, the organizers chose to move the event to a private nature reserve behind Puerto Galera’s famous White Beach.

The bigger venue promises more stages for the performers, a bigger campsite for festival goers, and more space for Malasimbo’s chosen artists to put up their work.

Along with the new venue, the organizers are also offering festival packages for those who can’t be bothered to plan and book their trip.

The packages cover tickets for the festival, accommodation, transportation, and terminal fees. They range from budget-friendly to VIP, and can be customized to suit the specific needs of each festival goer.

Lineup

Malasimbo 2019 sees another lineup of local and international artists, mostly of the soul, funk, R&B, and world music persuasions. (READ: What to expect at Malasimbo 2019)

This year, the lineup is led by Grammy Award-winning singer and pianist Robert Glasper, along with bassist Derrick Hodge and drummer Justin Tyson. They will be joined by other foreign acts such as Montreal-based keyboardist Anomalie, and Brisbane artist Laneous.

The festival lineup also includes local favorites, from breakout band IV of Spades, I Belong to the Zoo, Ruby Ibarra, Ian Lofamia Band, Munimuni, Coeli, Carousel Casualties, and more.

Set to spin are DJs Danny Krivit, Wax’O Paradiso, Kristian Hernandez, Manolet Dario, and Abdel Aziz, to name a few.

The Malasimbo Festival will be held on March 1 to 2 in Puerto Galera. Festival passes and package information are available on the Malasimbo website. – Rappler.com