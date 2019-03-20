The best part is definitely Daniel Caesar returning to Manila for a solo concert this July!

MANILA, Philippines – Is Daniel Caesar the coffee that you need in the morning? Is he the sunshine in the rain when it's pouring? If so, then we're sure you'll be happy to know that your favorite R&B/soul artist is returning to Manila to perform just for you.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter is holding his first live solo concert in Manila on July 23, 2019 at The New Frontier Theater.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP Standing: P5000

Loge: P4000

Balcony: P2500

Tickets can be purchased starting March 23, 10 am at Ticketnet outlets or online.

Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Caesar, whose real name is Ashton Simmonds, was first in the Philippines in March for the Wanderland Music Festival.

He was awarded his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance on February 2019 for “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. His critically-acclaimed debut album, Freudian, which was released in August 2017, was nominated for Best R&B Album. – Rappler.com