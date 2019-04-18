The Summer Noise 2019 music fest is all set, ready with a killer 13-act line-up and a new location at Greenfield District

Published 1:24 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What's summer without a music festival? Summer Noise 2019, a one-day music festival produced by The Rest is Noise, is happening on May 18, 2019 at Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City.

First things first: which artists are part of the impressive line-up? A diverse mix of 13 local and international talents, including:

Japanese Breakfast (United States)

Turnover (United States)

Last Dinosaurs (Australia)

Phum Viphurit (Thailand)

Jakob Ogawa (Norway)

Sobs, Subsonic Eye (Singapore) and Manic Sheep (Taiwan)

SEN (Taiwan)

Up Dharma Down (Philippines)

Cynthia Alexander (Philippines/United States)

Sheila and the Insects (Philippines)

tide/edit and The Ringmaster (Philippines)

Uprising (Philippines)

She's Only Sixteen (Philippines)

On its second year, Summer Noise 2019 aims to “showcase established and underground/independent musicians from various countries and within the region,” as shared by festival co-founder Mary Christine Galang.

"We want to foster talents that are rarely given the platform to share their music at large-scale events," she said.

The festival will also be accessible to the deaf community, thanks to the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) interpreters who will be present during every act.

A curated alley of local retail brands, products, food concessionaries, and start-ups will also be available for guests to check out during the festival.

Although Summer Noise 2019's previous location was set at Circuit Makati, tickets purchased beforehand will still be accepted at the new venue, located at United corner Mayflower streets in Mandaluyong City.

The Rest Is Noise's last festival, All of the Noise, was held last November 2018 at Century City Mall. – Rappler.com

For ticket purchases and more information, you can visit The Rest Is Noise's official website.