Catch Phum Viphurit, Japanese Breakfast, Sobs, and Up Dharma Down in one concert
MANILA, Philippines – What's summer without a music festival? Summer Noise 2019, a one-day music festival produced by The Rest is Noise, is happening on May 18, 2019 at Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City.
First things first: which artists are part of the impressive line-up? A diverse mix of 13 local and international talents, including:
- Japanese Breakfast (United States)
- Turnover (United States)
- Last Dinosaurs (Australia)
- Phum Viphurit (Thailand)
- Jakob Ogawa (Norway)
- Sobs, Subsonic Eye (Singapore) and Manic Sheep (Taiwan)
- SEN (Taiwan)
- Up Dharma Down (Philippines)
- Cynthia Alexander (Philippines/United States)
- Sheila and the Insects (Philippines)
- tide/edit and The Ringmaster (Philippines)
- Uprising (Philippines)
- She's Only Sixteen (Philippines)
On its second year, Summer Noise 2019 aims to “showcase established and underground/independent musicians from various countries and within the region,” as shared by festival co-founder Mary Christine Galang.
"We want to foster talents that are rarely given the platform to share their music at large-scale events," she said.
The festival will also be accessible to the deaf community, thanks to the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) interpreters who will be present during every act.
A curated alley of local retail brands, products, food concessionaries, and start-ups will also be available for guests to check out during the festival.
Although Summer Noise 2019's previous location was set at Circuit Makati, tickets purchased beforehand will still be accepted at the new venue, located at United corner Mayflower streets in Mandaluyong City.
The Rest Is Noise's last festival, All of the Noise, was held last November 2018 at Century City Mall. – Rappler.com
For ticket purchases and more information, you can visit The Rest Is Noise's official website.
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.