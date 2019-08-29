MANILA, Philippines – Planning to catch iconic Irish rock band U2's first ever show in the Philippines?

Here's how you can get tickets (and how much they'll cost) for the concert scheduled on December 11, at the Philippine Arena.

The ticket prices range from P2,499 all the way up to P20,499.

Avid fans – in particular, subscribers of U2.com – can get tickets via presale beginning September 1 to 3. Subscribers of Smart also have a presale on September 4.

Tickets go on sale for the public on September 5.

"We really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree Tour to Asia," Edge had said in a release from the band. "We'd always hoped that it would include a show in the Philippines and now we can finally say that we will see you in December.... We are very excited."

The Joshua Tree will also bring U2 to two other Asian cities for the first time – Singapore and Seoul. They will also drop by New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.

Which seats are you eyeing? – Rappler.com