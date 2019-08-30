MANILA, Philippines – Ready for a throwback with your favorite boy bands? It's all or nothing at the Greatest Hits Live! concert, where boy bands A1 and O-Town will be performing back-to-back on Saturday, November 9, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices are as follows:

SVIP (with free meet and greet): P5,900

Platinum A: P4,500

Platinum B: P4,000

Lower Box Gold: P3,000

Lower Box Regular: P2,500

Upper Box: P1,200

The SVIP price already includes guaranteed SVIP seats, a free meet and greet with both bands, and a group photo op.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Sunday, September 8, 10 am via SM Tickets outlets and the SM Tickets website.

Can't wait to be the star of O-Town's liquid dreams and be treated like a rose by A1? Save the date! – Rappler.com