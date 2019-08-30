Nostalgia incoming: A1 and O-Town to perform back-to-back in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Ready for a throwback with your favorite boy bands? It's all or nothing at the Greatest Hits Live! concert, where boy bands A1 and O-Town will be performing back-to-back on Saturday, November 9, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- SVIP (with free meet and greet): P5,900
- Platinum A: P4,500
- Platinum B: P4,000
- Lower Box Gold: P3,000
- Lower Box Regular: P2,500
- Upper Box: P1,200
The SVIP price already includes guaranteed SVIP seats, a free meet and greet with both bands, and a group photo op.
Tickets will be available for purchase starting Sunday, September 8, 10 am via SM Tickets outlets and the SM Tickets website.
Can't wait to be the star of O-Town's liquid dreams and be treated like a rose by A1? Save the date! – Rappler.com
