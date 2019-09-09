Ryan Cabrera is coming to Cebu and Manila
RYAN CABRERA IN PH. The American singer is stopping by both Cebu and Manila! Photo from Ryan Cabrera's Instagram
MANILA, Philippines – We won't talk, breathe, or move until will finally see Ryan Cabrera in person. Luckily enough, that's happening soon as the singer is set to hold concerts in both Manila and Cebu.
According to concer producer Insignia Presents, Ryan will be serenading fans on December 11 at The Tent in Mandani Bay, Cebu City. He'll also be performing for Manila audiences at the New Frontier Theater in Manila on December 12.
Tickets will be on sale starting October 4. – Rappler.com
