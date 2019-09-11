GREEN DAY IN MANILA. The iconic rock band is finally coming to Philippine shores. Image from Green Day

MANILA, Philippines – Green Day will be coming to Manila in 2020 as part of their promotions for their latest album, Father of All....

The band made the announcement via a cheekily edited excerpt from Anchorman.

Green Day will be rocking it out at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 14. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The band will also be touring with two other iconic American bands: Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Their Manila stop, however, will not be part of the joint Hella Mega Tour with the two bands.

Green Day first rose to fame in the 90s and is credited as among the bands who mainstreamed punk rock in popular music. Their two albums, Dookie and American Idiot, are part of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. – Rappler.com