MANILA, Philippines – Ready to relive your old-school playlists with Leigh Nash? The lead vocalist of '90s alternative rock band Sixpence None The Richer and the voice behind iconic throwback hits, "Kiss Me," "There She Goes," "Need to Be Next to You," and "Don't Dream It's Over" is heading to Manila again.

Leigh Nash will be performing a series of Ayala Malls shows from September 27 to October 6. The schedule is as follows:

September 27 - Bonifacio High Street

September 28 - Ayala Malls Manila Bay

September 29 - Market! Market!

October 5 - Alabang Town Center

October 6 - Ayala Malls Circuit

Leigh Nash last visited Manila to perform for the Playback Music Festival in February 2018. – Rappler.com