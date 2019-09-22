MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group ITZY will be dropping by Manila as part of their premiere showcase tour.

Rookie group ITZY – composed of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna – will be in Manila on Sunday, December 8. The group made the announcement on their social media accounts late Sunday evening, September 22.

ITZY is managed by JYP Entertainment, the same label of K-pop groups GOT7, Twice, 2PM and Day6.

ITZY debuted in February 2019 with their album It'z Different. – Rappler.com