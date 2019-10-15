MANILA, Philippines – Twenty years after he first made waves in the music industry, singer Ebe Dancel will be staging – for the first time ever – a solo concert.

Ebe made the announcement Tuesday evening, October 15, during a gig at the 12 Monkeys bar in Pasig City. The singer and former Sugarfree frontman had earlier told media about the upcoming concert.

Ebe Dancel with The Manila String Machine is happening on February 29, 2020, at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig.

For Ebe, holding his first solo concert with a 20-piece orchestra makes sense – his songs just jive with an orchestra, he told media. The concert will be directed by two artists who are also Ebe's friends: Paolo Valenciano as creative director, and Chino David as musical director.

Ebe penned and sang many iconic Filipino songs – both as member of Sugarfree and later, as a solo artist. "Bawat Daan," one of his more recent hits, was written for the musical Sa Wakas, which featured songs from Sugarfree's vast discography.

Tickets for Ebe Dancel with The Manila String Machine will be available beginning October 31, 2019, through ticket2me. Tickets go for P2,500 for silver and P3,500 for gold. Further updates will be announced via Ebe's social media accounts. – Rappler.com