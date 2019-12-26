MANILA, Philippines – It's called a Super Show for a reason.

After a year of waiting, Super Junior fans – better known as E.L.F. – got to see the Korean boy group perform live again at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, December 15.

Minutes before the concert began, the arena had already become a sapphire blue (the fandom's official color) ocean as fans lit up their lightsticks in excitement and anticipation.

Take a look at how unique the official Super Show 8 lightsticks are. #SS8inMANILA #GlobeKpop pic.twitter.com/94kBgobXo2 — grace (@grassseeyah) December 17, 2019

Known for their all-out opening performances, Super Junior headlined their three-hour concert with "The Crown," "A Man in Love," and one of their most famous songs, "Bonamana." Unfortunately, Heechul was absent during the Manila concert due to a leg injury.

Shortly after their opening number, the group took the time to greet their fans individually. Here are some notable phrases the members said during their ment:

Shindong:

"Whenever we come to the Philippines, it's always so nice"

"Screams are so loud compared to other concerts (we've had)."

Ryewook:

"When we got to the Philippines, I ate mangoes right away."

"Really missed you guys."

Donghae:

"I was really surprised fans came to greet us at the airport."

"I couldn't sleep because I was so excited."

Donghae also asked fans to join him as he sang his rendition of "Santa Clause is Coming to Town" with the line, "Donghae is coming to (the) Philippines."

Yesung:

"It's so nice to see you guys again. I hope you guys will make good memories until the end."

Yesung managed to tease Siwon for his beard, saying that they brought the real Santa Claus with them. Siwon was able to clap back, telling fans, "How fast my beard grows shows how much I love you."

Kyuhyun:

"Kamusta po kayo?"

"Today is (a) meaningful day"

"We together (will) have a good time!"

Kyuhyun, loved by most for his humor, tried to utter English lines for his fans. The other members joined in on the fun.

Watch as Kyuhyun showcases his fun and comedic personality on stage! #SS8inMANILA #GlobeKPOP pic.twitter.com/Ft7fF3pfor — grace (@grassseeyah) December 17, 2019

Eunhyuk:

"I missed you so much!"

Ryeowook:

"This is the last super show for 2019. Let's make it the happiest 2019 tonight."

Leeteuk:

"It's already been 15 years with the E.L.F."

"Super Junior will always be with you guys and we're going to show you that we're going to be together forever".

As the members left the stage to get ready for their second segment, a short video was played. The video was dedicated to the fans, assuring them of the bond Super Junior has with them.

Super Junior returned to the stage with the song "Heads Up" from their most recent album Time Slip.

The group continued with a mix of their new and old hits, going as far as their 2011 album, Mr. Simple.

Super Junior also performed one of their most popular ballads ever released, "She's Gone." They also sang "Believe," which gave them the chance to show their playful side.

The group also took the time to just sit down and connect with their fans. Sure enough, the comedic skills of the group, especially Kyuhyun's and Eunhyuk's, had fans laughing out loud.

Fans got even more excited when the group sang "No Other," one of the songs that really solidified Super Junior in the K-pop industry.

Watch how fans got even more excited when Super Junior sang No Other! #SS8inMANILA #GlobeKPOP pic.twitter.com/KYyPUOevsh — grace (@grassseeyah) December 17, 2019

Much to the fans' delight, they were able to see a special video where all members showcased their rapping abilities.

Unlike most groups, there is a clear division between the rapper line and the vocal line in Super Junior. Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung performed their dance numbers while the rapper line sang a more comedic version of "Devil."

Performing songs from their more recent albums, the group sang "Devil," "Shirt," and "Mamacita."

The group also sang their classic hits "Sorry Sorry - Answer" and "Sorry Sorry" which had the fans singing along to the entire song.

Dressed in more casual clothes, Super Junior performed "Too Many Beautiful Girls" for their finale song.

As they marked the concert's finale, each member gave their goodbye speeches to the fans. Super Junior's leader, Leeteuk, surprised their fans as he revealed that they are currently working on their 11th album.

He also promised the fans there will be a Super Show 9 in 2020. It was a promise many fans are surely excited for. – Rappler.com