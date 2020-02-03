MANILA, Philippines – The Skywalker saga may have come to a close but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the original franchise in new and exciting ways.

Enter, CC: Concept's take – Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert.

The live concert is set to happen on May 30 and 31 in Manila, with the final venue still unannounced. The ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of its musical director Maestro Gerard Salonga, will be playing John Williams’s iconic score for the movie.

A New Hope, written and directed by George Lucas, was the first movie in the original trilogy that launched a beloved franchise. The 1977 movie was followed by two more to complete the original trilogy. The prequel trilogy followed in the late 90s and early 2000s. The final trilogy, dubbed the sequel trilogy, began in 2015 and wrapped up in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker.

Williams, who composed the score for those 9 Star Wars films, won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work in A New Hope. The movie's score was selected by the American Film Institute as the "greatest American film score of all time."

The Manila concert is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music.

Ticket selling starts on February 28, 2020. – Rappler.com