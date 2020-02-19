MANILA, Philippines – Singer Ebe Dancel's first solo concert with the Manila String Machine will be pushing through on February 29, the singer confirmed on Wednesday, February 19.

Dancel posted on his social media accounts a statement from the concert's producer amid various event cancellations in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The health, safety, and security of everyone remains our top priority. The safety protocols recommended by the DOH (Department of Health) will be implemented to make sure that we provide a safe environment for all members of the audience on the day of the show," said the concert's producers.

Safety details will be emailed to concert goers, producers said.

Several events – including music festivals – have been canceled in the Philippines as the world scrambles to contain the new virus.

Hi, guys. A lot of you have been asking me if we’re pushing through with the concert. Please read the statement from my concert producer below. Can't wait to see you all on the 29th. pic.twitter.com/DP2zxFHwBq — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) February 19, 2020

The concert celebrates Ebe's 20 years in the music industry.

Ebe penned and sang many iconic Filipino songs, both as member of Sugarfree and later, as a solo artist. "Bawat Daan," one of his more recent hits, was written for the musical Sa Wakas, which featured songs from Sugarfree's vast discography. In early 2020, he released his latest single, "Hanggang Kailan Kita Mahihintay."

Tickets for the concert have long been sold out. – Rappler.com