Cube Entertainment ends contract with former (G)I-dle member Soojin

Soojin left the group in August after being accused of bullying

MANILA, Philippines –Cube Entertainment has terminated its contract with former (G)I-dle member Soojin.

Cube made the announcement in a March 5 statement published on Soompi.

In the statement, they made reference to the allegations of bullying surrounding the K-pop star. They said that the police conducted an investigation to “uncover the truth.” In the probe, they found Soojin’s accusers “not guilty” of spreading false information.

“We respect the results of the police investigation, and we apologize for causing concern to many people with this incident,” they said.

Soojin left (G)I-dle in August 2021, months after she was accused online of bullying her schoolmates when she was in middle school. Among her accusers was actress Seo Shin-Ae, who said that she endured bullying for two years after transferring to a new school.

Soojin and Cube Entertainment initially denied the allegations.

After Soojin’s departure from (G)I-dle, the group’s five members remained: Soyeon, Minnie, Shuhua, Miyeon, and Yuqi. – Rappler.com