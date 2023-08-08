Daryll Hall to perform in Manila with Todd Rundgren as special guest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Daryl Hall will be performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 27, with special guests the Daryl’s House Band and American musician Todd Rundgren.

Ovation Productions released an announcement on Friday, August 4 containing details on the show.

Ticket prices range from P2,750 for General Admission to P15,750 for SVIP. They are available via the SM Tickets website.

Hall is part of the pop rock duo Hall & Oates, which he formed with John Oates in 1970. They are known for songs such as “Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” and “Rich Girl.”

The pair was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 10 years later. In recent years, they have pursued solo careers; however, they still continue to collaborate and perform together.

Daryl Hall has been featuring live music acts in his online series Live from Daryl’s House since 2007. Episodes can be accessed on the show’s website.

Hall will be joined by singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren, best-known for his songs “Can We Still Be Friends,” “Hello, It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”

This will be the second time Hall performs in Manila since the Hall & Oates concert in 1991. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.