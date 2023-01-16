LOOK: Dashboard Confessional, Raveena, HYBS join Wanderland 2023

Rico Blanco, Ylona Garcia, The Ridleys, and Flu will also perform at the two-day festival

MANILA, Philippines – The Wanderland Music and Arts Festival’s highly-anticipated comeback just got bigger!

Wanderland unveiled on Sunday, January 15, seven more acts to complete their lineup, including international artists Dashboard Confessional, Raveena, and HYBS.

Nashville-based rock band, @dashboardmusic is set to bring their nostalgic soundtracks in iconic rock fashion to the #WanderlandMusicFest stage! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/sWEhTtsFhH — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

Bangok-based duo, @hybsband is about to get you all hooked with their swoon-worthy and laidback pop influences at #WanderlandMusicFest 💙 pic.twitter.com/YwN9S4uyVX — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

Your hunch was right all along—@raveena_aurora pulls through and will finally play her delightfully honest and enchanting tracks, for the first time in the Philippines at #WanderlandMusicFest 🧚‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/raKNgb4ClI — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

Filipino musicians Rico Blanco, Ylona Garcia, Flu, and the Ridleys are also announced as additional performers for the two-day festival.

The alternative rock visionary and hitmaker, @ricoblanco is bringing his ever evolving sound of progressive pop, folk, and tribal music to #WanderlandMusicFest 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ktXwxB6MP5 — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

Expect pop and R&B singer-songwriter, @ylona_garcia to bring the wanderful vibes, sass, and entertainment to the #WanderlandMusicFest stage ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/2r4VQsgR7a — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

Four-piece vintage soul and funk band, @followflu guaranteed to spread only sick grooves and funky beats that’s meant to keep heads bopping and feet dancing at #WanderlandMusicFest 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ml99sC41lF — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

Alternative-folk band, @TheRidleysMusic is set to serenade Wanderers with their music’s candid stories and smooth melodies at #WanderlandMusicFest ✨ pic.twitter.com/8b3Ah0geHy — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) January 15, 2023

They will be joining earlier announced artists Sunset Rollercoaster, FKJ, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, and The Sundown. Pop-rock band Phoenix and singer Carly Rae Jepsen will headline the show.

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Grounds. – Rappler.com