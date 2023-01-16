Music
LOOK: Dashboard Confessional, Raveena, HYBS join Wanderland 2023

Rico Blanco, Ylona Garcia, The Ridleys, and Flu will also perform at the two-day festival

MANILA, Philippines – The Wanderland Music and Arts Festival’s highly-anticipated comeback just got bigger! 

Wanderland unveiled on Sunday, January 15, seven more acts to complete their lineup, including international artists Dashboard Confessional, Raveena, and HYBS. 

Filipino musicians Rico Blanco, Ylona Garcia, Flu, and the Ridleys are also announced as additional performers for the two-day festival. 

They will be joining earlier announced artists Sunset Rollercoaster, FKJ, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, and The Sundown. Pop-rock band Phoenix and singer Carly Rae Jepsen will headline the show. 

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Grounds. – Rappler.com 

