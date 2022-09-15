‘Can’t do this anymore’: Demi Lovato says current tour will be her last

The singer says that she hasn't been feeling well during her Santiago, Chile show

MANILA, Philippines – Demi Lovato has announced that her current Holy Fvck music tour will be her last.

During her Santiago, Chile show, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to say that she was “gonna power through it for you guys,” with a “sick with a thermometer” emoji in the caption and a photo of a mirror selfie backstage.

“I need help singing, so sing loud for me bbs,” she added. “I barely have a voice. I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight. Please sing for me.”

According to CNN and Billboard, the “Cool for the Summer” singer also posted another series of Instagram Stories that have since been deleted. “I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” she wrote.

Demi’s eighth studio album tour began in August in Des Moines and South America, and will resume around the US.

In February 2021, Demi revealed in docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil that she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. The former Disney Channel child star was found unconscious at her home in the Hollywood Hills from an overdose, reportedly of opioids laced with fentanyl.

In May, the singer came out as non-binary and blamed her drug overdose on “ignoring her truth.” – Rappler.com