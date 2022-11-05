Music
Music
concerts

‘Disney in Concert’ is coming to Manila in 2023

Rappler.com
‘Disney in Concert’ is coming to Manila in 2023

IN CONCERT. Classic Disney songs are coming alive in a concert performed by a live orchestra.

Circles Entertainment's Facebook

A 46-piece live orchestra is set to perform beloved songs from classic Disney films

MANILA, Philippines – Disney kids will be able watch the magic come to life on stage soon as Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration plays in Manila.

The concert is set for January 6 and 7, 2023 at the Theatre at Solaire. 

It will feature a 46-piece live orchestra and singers from the United States performing beloved songs from Disney films such as Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, and Frozen.

According to a post by producer Circles Entertainment, a portion of ticket sales will go towards the construction of isolation rooms for pediatric cancer patients.

Ticket prices range from P2,700 to P7,200. Ticket sales will start soon via Ticketworld. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

concerts

Disney