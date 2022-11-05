‘Disney in Concert’ is coming to Manila in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Disney kids will be able watch the magic come to life on stage soon as Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration plays in Manila.
The concert is set for January 6 and 7, 2023 at the Theatre at Solaire.
It will feature a 46-piece live orchestra and singers from the United States performing beloved songs from Disney films such as Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, and Frozen.
According to a post by producer Circles Entertainment, a portion of ticket sales will go towards the construction of isolation rooms for pediatric cancer patients.
Ticket prices range from P2,700 to P7,200. Ticket sales will start soon via Ticketworld. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.