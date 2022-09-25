LOOK: Alesso is headed to Manila 

The renowned DJ is performing in December!



MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to rave as DJ Alesso is coming back to the Philippines!

Concert promoter Ovation Productions announced that Alesso is set to perform at the SMDC Festival Grounds on December 17.

JUST IN! Ovation Productions, promoter in the Philippines of ROAD TO ULTRA the premier electronic music festival presents world famous DJ Alesso on December 17, 2022 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Info on tickets and VIP tables to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/0Ec9YjRgAn — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) September 23, 2022

Details about ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Alesso is known for his hit remixes and songs “Under Control” with Calvin Harris featuring Hurts, “If I Lose Myself” with OneRepublic, and “Heroes (We Could Be)” featuring Tove Lo. – Rappler.com