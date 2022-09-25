LOOK: Alesso is headed to Manila 

The renowned DJ is performing in December!
MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to rave as DJ Alesso is coming back to the Philippines!
Concert promoter Ovation Productions announced that Alesso is set to perform at the SMDC Festival Grounds on December 17.
Details about ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.
Alesso is known for his hit remixes and songs “Under Control” with Calvin Harris featuring Hurts, “If I Lose Myself” with OneRepublic, and “Heroes (We Could Be)” featuring Tove Lo. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.