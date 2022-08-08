DPR is coming to Manila in November 

Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 12!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s finally happening! Korean hip-hop collective DPR is bringing their Regime World Tour 2022 to Manila on November 30.

Event organizer Karpos Multimedia announced on Monday, August 8, that the DPR crew, which includes DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, and DPR CREAM, is holding their one-day concert at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang.

Prices range from P4,000 to P7,950, with the VIP package having additional perks: a photo op session in groups of six, a question and answer session, and the earliest entry to the concert pit.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 12, 11 am via regimetour.com. The upcoming concert marks the first time for the collective to come to the Philippines.

Aside from the Manila stop, their Asia leg also includes stops in Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

The Regime World Tour 2022 is DPR’s first tour since the CTYL Tour in 2018.

Some hits from the DPR gang include “thirst,” “eyes of live,” and “zombie pop.” – Rappler.com