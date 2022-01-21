‘Drag Race’ star Valentina to star opposite Jake Zyrus in upcoming music video

The two are starring in the MV for 'Kung Kita'y Kapiling,' Jake's collaboration with Fil-Am music producer Troy Laureta

MANILA, Philippines – RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Valentina is set to star opposite Jake Zyrus in the upcoming music video for “Kung Kita’y Kapiling.”

The song is Jake’s collaboration with Fil-Am music producer Troy Laureta. It’s a cover of the classic love song popularized by kundiman queen Sylvia La Torre.

Troy and Jake teased the collaboration by posting a photo of Valentina and Jake on Instagram. In the photo, Valentina brings on her usual glam as Jake wraps his arms around her. “Y’all kilig or what?” Troy wrote in the caption.

Valentina shared Troy’s and Jake’s posts on her Instagram Stories, adding the double heart and kissy emojis.

The music video is set to premiere on January 28.

Jake and Troy previously collaborated on “Usahay,” their revival of a Pilita Corrales classic. It was released in February 2021.

Both Jake and Valentina are queer icons. Jake, who rose to fame as the singer Charice, first came out as lesbian in 2013 before ultimately identifying as a transgender man. He officially changed his name in 2017.

Valentina, who identifies as non-binary, first competed in season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was a fan favorite until her iconic exit when she refused to remove her face covering for the lip sync battle. She later appeared on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. New York magazine ranked her 20th out of 100 in their list of the most powerful drag queens in America. – Rappler.com