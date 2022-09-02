Dreamcatcher confirms October comeback

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher is slated to release their seventh mini album in October

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, InSomnias! South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher will be making their comeback with their seventh mini album.

“Dreamcatcher is in the midst of preparing with the aim of making a comeback in October,” a source from their agency Dreamcatcher Company confirmed on Thursday, September 1.

The upcoming mini album will come six months after the April release of their second full-length album Apocalypse: Save Us, with the title track “MAISON.”

According to Sports Chosun’s report, it will tell the second story of the Apocalypse trilogy series, which delivered a message about environmental protection with “MAISON.” It also narrates the aspiration to leap forward in a better direction in a chaotic world.

Dreamcatcher is a seven-member K-pop group consisting of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon. They debuted in January 2017 with the single album Nightmare.

Some of their most known songs include “Odd Eye,” “I Miss You,” “PIRI,” and “Alldaylong.” – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.