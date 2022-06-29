Music
Drummer Joshua Coronel leaves The Juans

The Juans is continuing as a four-member band


MANILA, Philippines – Viva Artists Agency announced on Wednesday, June 29, the departure of Joshua Coronel from the Filipino pop rock band The Juans. 

In a statement, the agency said that Joshua, who served as the band’s drummer, is leaving due “to personal reasons and matters.” However, they assured fans that it is an “amicable separation” and the remaining four members of the band “wish nothing but the best for Joshua.” 

The band ended the statement by thanking their fans, the Juanistas, for their constant support of the group. 

The Juans also posted the same statement on their social media accounts, adding that they will continue as a four-man band. 

The members also left a shoutout to Joshua: “Thank you for the four incredible years Josh, we wish you nothing but the best bro!”

The Juans is known for songs such “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” “Dulo,” “Hatid,” “Teka Muna,” and “Istorya.” – Rappler.com 

