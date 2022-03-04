Dua Lipa sued for copyright infringement over ‘Levitating’

DUA LIPA. The pop star faces a lawsuit over her song 'Levitating.'

Florida-based reggae band Artikal Sound System accuses Dua of copying their song 'Live Your Life'

MANILA, Philippines – Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement over her hit song 2020 “Levitating.”

According to Billboard, a lawsuit filed at a Los Angeles federal court accused Dua of copying “Levitating” from the 2017 song “Live Your Life” by Florida-based reggae band Artikal Sound System

Warner Records was also named as a defendant in the complaint, along with Dua’s co-writers of the song, Clarence Coffee Jr, Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk, and producer Bosko Kante.

The lawsuit claimed that “‘Levitating’ is substantially similar to ‘Live Your Life.'”

“Given the degree of similarity, it is highly unlikely that ‘Levitating’ was created independently from ‘Live Your Life,'” the lawsuit said.

Dua has yet to publicly respond to the claim.

Artikal Sound System was formed in 2012. “Live Your Life” was released in 2017.

“Levitating” was released in October 2020 as part of Dua’s album Future Nostalgia. – Rappler.com