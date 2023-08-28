Ed Sheeran to release album ‘Autumn Variations’ in September 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ed Sheeran receives the award for Songwriter of the Year at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022.

'Autumn Variations' comes four months after Ed released '-' in May

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Sheerios! Ed Sheeran is releasing another album this 2023 titled Autumn Variations.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, August 26, the English singer-songwriter shared that he was writing Autumn Variations at the same time he was preparing for the album Subtract, which was released in May.

Ed added that the upcoming release is an album inspired by composer Elgar’s Enigma Variations, which is a record made of 14 compositions and each one was based on a different friend of Elgar.

Ed said that for his own version, he wanted to make 14 songs about 14 of his friends and base it on the autumn season. As to why autumn, the artist explained that it’s a time where people are “going through so many life changes.”

“I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time,” he said. “There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

Additionally, Autumn Variations will be the first album that Ed will be releasing his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records.

He also collaborated with Aaron Dessner, whom he previously collaborated with in Subtract. “We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership,” Ed said. “I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Autumn Variations will be released on September 29.

Ed’s previous albums include + (2011), x (2014), ÷ (2017), = (2021), and – (2023). He is also best known for his songs “Thinking Out Loud,” “Photograph,” and “Perfect.” – Rappler.com