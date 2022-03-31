Ely Buendia re-releases ‘Metro’ for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan

An estimated 40,000 Ilonggos showed up to express their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo at the Iloilo Sports Complex. It was the biggest political rally of all time in Iloilo, according to the province's own political leaders, Senator Frank Drilon and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas. The rally turned into a mini-concert after the legendary Pinoy rock star, former Eraserheads frontman, Ely Buendia, performed some of the band's hit songs. Buendia is one of Robredo's most influential endorsers for her presidential bid. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

The song is updated with new lyrics that show support for the candidates

MANILA, Philippines – Ely Buendia re-released his 2021 single “Metro” with lyrics updated to show his support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

The new version, “Metro for Leni and Kiko,” was released on March 31, and is available on YouTube and Apple Music.

Play Video

“Metro” was first released in March 2021 for the voter’s education campaign We Need a Leader PH. The song calls out bad governance and calls for better leaders.

Ely has been a vocal supporter of Leni’s presidential campaign. The former Eraserheads frontman had previously gone viral over jokingly tweeting that the Eraserheads would get back together if Leni ran for president.

Months into Leni’s campaign and the Eheads isn’t showing signs of reuniting, but Ely did perform a set of their classics at the Vice President’s campaign rally in Iloilo City in February. – Rappler.com